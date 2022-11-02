Dibrugarh (Assam), Nov 2 (PTI) At least four people were arrested on the charge of stealing 8,000 litres of condensate oil which was seized in Dibrugarh district of Assam, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Condensate oil is a mixture of light liquid hydrocarbons, similar to very light crude oil. They occur as vapour in natural gas and can be dissolved in crude oil or occur separately in oil reservoirs.

The police have seized a tanker with 8,000 litres of stolen condensate oil near the Bogibeel bridge over the Brahmaputra river.

The officer said that it is suspected that it was stolen from the transportation pipeline of PSUs Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) or Oil India Limited (OIL).

"Four people involved in the racket were arrested. The tanker was on its way from Naharani in Sivasagar district to Dhemaji when the police intercepted it on Tuesday," he added.

Stealing such oil from tankers and pipelines is common in Upper Assam.

Due to the rise in oil theft and pilferage, OIL started drone surveillance in October last year for its installations and oil and gas pipelines in Assam.

Once separated from natural gas, condensate is generally treated like crude oil. It can be blended with other heavier crude streams or sent to market directly by pipeline or tanker.

