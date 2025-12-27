Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 27 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday chaired a meeting at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati with representatives of various organisations representing the Karbi community, members of Karbi civil society, and functionaries of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister held detailed discussions with the representatives on a range of issues, including the recent incident that occurred in the Kheroni area of West Karbi Anglong district.

Briefing the media after the meeting, the Chief Minister stated that, regarding the VGR and PGR land issue currently before a Division Bench of the Gauhati High Court, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council will file an affidavit in the first week of January.

"Simultaneously, Karbi civil society will also present its views as a party to the case. Considering the importance of the matter, the state government will request the court for an expeditious hearing and early verdict, following which appropriate action will be taken by the Government in accordance with the court's decision," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister further stated that all government offices currently located on VGR/PGR land in Kheroni will be relocated to alternative locations at the earliest.

He stated that the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council will soon undertake fencing of approximately 8,000 bighas of VGR/PGR land in Kheroni and carry out afforestation in the area to prevent future encroachment.

Referring to the recent incident in Kheroni in which a person lost his life due to police firing, the Chief Minister said that the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council will provide a job to a next of kin of the deceased while the state government will additionally provide ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh.

He also announced that the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council will immediately cancel the licences of all commercial establishments operating on VGR/PGR land.

"Further, all government office land in Karbi Anglong district that has been encroached upon by individuals for residential purposes will be cleared of encroachments by the Autonomous Council," he said.

The Chief Minister informed the media that a follow-up meeting on these matters will be convened after the Bhogali Bihu.

He moreover stated that several laws enacted by the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council are currently under consideration by the State government. He assured that steps will be taken to accord approval to these laws at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang, other council officials, leaders of various organisations representing Karbi civil society, including the Karbi Students Association, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister K. K. Dwivedi, and other senior officials of the State government and the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council. (ANI)

