Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], December 12 (ANI): In a move to strengthen the grassroots economy across the state and stimulate socio-economic empowerment of women, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday launched Orunodoi 3.0 in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) at an event held at Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar.

Orunodoi 3.0 for the five districts of BTR have been rolled out to provide Rs 1,250 monthly financial support to 4.12 lakh families in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Upcoming Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman Visit To Include Parliament Address, Interactions With Indian Diaspora and Business Community, Says MEA.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma said that Orunodoi 3.0 was launched in other districts of the State on October 7. However, due to the BTC elections, the scheme could not be implemented in BTR.

Recalling his promise to the people during the election campaign in BTC that the benefits of Orunodoi and the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) would be provided after the elections in line with the rest of the state, Sarma informed that after discussions with BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, the decision was taken to extend Orunodoi benefits to 4.5 lakh beneficiaries of BTR.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Death Case: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Welcomes SIT Charge Sheet in Assamese Singer’s Mysterious Death Probe (Watch Video).

"As a result, 1,20,854 beneficiaries in Kokrajhar, 60,676 in Baksa, 60,545 in Chirang, 61,578 in Tamulpur, and 1,09,034 in Udalguri will receive benefits under the Orunodoi scheme. For the first time in BTR, around 4.5 lakh women will be able to avail the benefits of Orunodoi," the Chief Minister said.

Stating that currently 38 lakh women in Assam have been brought under the ambit of Orunodoi, the Chief Minister stated that the scheme has significantly empowered women in the state.

He said that earlier, managing household expenses was difficult for many women.

"However, with the introduction of Orunodoi and consequent financial support of Rs 1,250 through DBT in their bank accounts on the 10th of every month, it has led to an enhancement of their socio-economic status. ... As a result, women no longer need to depend on anyone else to run their households," the Chief Minister said.

He said that such a comprehensive scheme like Orunodoi for the poor had never been envisaged and implemented in Assam earlier, and that women from all communities, irrespective of caste or religion, are benefiting from Orunodoi and helping them to march toward socio-economic self-sufficiency.

The Chief Minister further informed that by January 20, women of BTR will receive cheques of Rs 10,000 under Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, stating that the distribution has already begun in Tamulpur.

He, moreover, said that the seed capital under MMUA will be handed over to the beneficiaries in Gossaigaon on December 13 and at Dotma on December 17.

Referring to the 'Nijut Moina' scheme under which financial assistance was provided to girl students in colleges, he stated that a similar scheme for students would be announced on 1 January.

Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, PHED Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, MLAs Rabiram Narzary, Lawrence Islary, Jiron Basumatary, former minister Pramila Rani Brahma, along with several dignitaries and senior officials, were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)