Cachar (Assam) [India], March 1 (ANI): Taking another giant step forward towards ensuring all-round development across the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated, laid the foundation stones and performed a bhumi pujan of infrastructural development projects worth a total of about Rs 1,208 crore for Cachar district.

Around Rs 700 crore of the total of Rs 1,208 crore is being spent on infrastructure development in the Lakhipur subdivision in Cachar district.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Silchar Cancer Centre in Silchar town, which was built at a cost of Rs 265 crore. A joint effort of the Government of Assam and the Tata Trust, the Silchar Cancer Centre shall be managed by the Assam Cancer Care Foundation and would have state-of-the-art modern healthcare facilities to treat various kinds of malignancies.

The Chief Minister also partially commissioned the Silchar Town Water Supply Project developed at a cost of Rs 178 crore under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation of Urban Transformation (AMRUT).

He also laid the foundation stone for the Phase-2 of the Silchar Water Supply Project under AMRUT 2.0 for which an amount of Rs 35 crore have been allotted. He also digitally laid the foundation stone for a 100-bedded district hospital in Lakhipur to be built at a cost of Rs 127 crore and two government colleges in Lakhipur and Dholai for which a sum of Rs 70 crore in total have been sanctioned.

There were numerous other projects for which foundations stones were laid today. He also handed over a total of 53 ambulances to the managements of various tea estates of the district aimed at uplift of healthcare services delivery in the tea garden areas.

Speaking at the official event held at Lakhipur, CM Sarma said the projects worth more than Rs 1200 crore that have been either inaugurated or foundation stones laid have the potential to fulfil many of the long-standing demands of the residents of Cachar district in general and Lakhipur in particular.

He said in the last 2-3 years, the Barak Valley region of Assam has been witnessing revolutionary developments in the infrastructure development front.

Stating that the entire Barak Valley region is witnessing a new era of progress and growth, CM Sarma said the credit for the same must go to the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the massive developmental projects being executed across the region is a manifestation of the fact that Barak Valley's development is a prime focus area of the Government of Assam.

"The development of Barak Valley along with other regions have been catapulted because of the sincerity of the present government and its commitment to meet the hopes and aspirations of Barak Valley, Brahmaputra Valley, the hills and the plains of the state. The government was on its way to fulfilling most of the election-time promises," the Chief Minister said.

The event was also attended by Ministers of Assam Cabinet Parimal Shuklabadya and Keshab Mahanta, Members of Parliament Dr. Rajdeep Roy and Pallab Lochan Das, Members of Legislative Assembly Kaushik Rai, Dipayan Chakraborty, Mihir Kanti Shome, and a host of other dignitaries.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister addressed a function organised on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony of the Silchar Cancer Centre in Silchar town.

He exuded confidence that the Silchar Cancer Centre would be able to provide quality healthcare services to cancer patients in the Barak Valley region. He said the current government is aware of the importance of a robust healthcare system in the state's forward march on all fronts.

The event was attended by Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, Minister in the Assam Cabinet Parimal Shuklabadya, Members of Parliament Dr. Rajdeep Roy and Pallab Lochan Das, Members of Legislative Assembly Dipayan Chakraborty and others. (ANI)

