Morigaon (Assam) [India], February 1 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced the inauguration of the newly reconstructed Jagi Bhakatgaon bridge, which connects Morigaon and Jagiroad.

The Assam Chief Minister in his official handle on X shared a video of th 1.24-kilometre bridge that has been built at a cost of Rs 80.25 crore.

Also Read | Bengaluru Police Arrest Trinamool Leader Pinku Mondal From West Bengal's Nadia District in Online Forgery Case.

Highlighting the government's commitment to infrastructure development, he stated that the bridge had been in poor condition for decades before the administration took up its restoration as a crucial step towards realising the vision of a futuristic Electronic City in Jagiroad.

"Our dreams of building a futuristic Electronic city in Jagiroad start with strengthening the fundamental building blocks. For decades, the Jagi Bhakatgaon bridge connecting Morigaon and Jagiroad was in a dismal shape, until we decided to take it up. The bridge opens tomorrow," posted Himanta Sarma on X.

Also Read | PM Modi US Visit: India, US Working on Early Visit of PM Narendra Modi to America, Says MEA.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will inaugurate the much-awaited Jagi Bhakatgaon Bridge in Morigaon on February 1.

The new bridge is expected to significantly improve road connectivity in the region, benefiting local residents and driving economic growth.

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika also announced the inauguration of the bridge and posted on X, "A new horizon in Morigaon's road connectivity. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will inaugurate the much-awaited Jagi Bhakatgaon Bridge on February 1. This key addition will greatly benefit the people, improving connectivity and driving growth."

Earlier on January 26, Assam Chief Minister Sarma on Sunday announced the elevation of Dibrugarh to a full-fledged city and the second capital of Assam, stating that the decision is backed by "solid groundwork" aimed at improving Ease of Living and connectivity.

Sarma, in a post on X, said, "Our announcement to upgrade Dibrugarh as a full-fledged city and transform it as Assam's second capital is backed by solid groundwork to ensure Ease of Living and connectivity."

The Assam CM also laid the foundation stones for four major flyovers in the city, spanning a total of 4.4 km, worth Rs 377 crores.

The Chief Minister reflected on the journey of Dibrugarh, which has undergone important changes over the years.

"Once shrouded in curfews and boycotts, Dibrugarh today stands proudly as the centre of Republic Day celebrations in Assam. This remarkable journey reflects the strength of the world's greatest Republic Bharat," he tweeted.

Earlier, Sarma on the final day of his two-nation trip to Japan for the Advantage Assam Roadshow, continued with his exchanges with industry leaders to woo them with Assam's safe environment, investor-friendly policies and customised incentives.

The Chief Minister called upon, Akiko Ikuina, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Government of Japan and had a cordial interaction with her regarding opportunities for Indian and Assam's youths in Japan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)