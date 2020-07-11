Guwahati, Jul 11 (PTI) Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has requested Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to take steps for curbing the menace of drug in the state and constitute a Special Investigation Team to arrest kingpins of drug syndicates.

In a letter to the chief minister, the MP from Kaliabor said there has been an alarming rise in drug addiction cases among the youths of Assam and drug-related crimes are also increasing consequently.

Also Read | Arunachal Pradesh: COVID-19 Lockdown Extended in Itanagar Capital Complex Till July 20.

Around 9 kg of heroin was seized from a single peddler last year, he said in the letter.

"These drugs were being stored with the intention to traffic to different states of the North East and even to Myanmar via Nagaland. These incidents are a testament to increasing drug abuse and trafficking-related cases in Assam," the MP said.

Also Read | Hardik Patel Appointed Working President of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee.

Drug abuse adversely affects not just the individuals who are addicts but also their families, various businesses and government resources, Gogoi said in the letter.

"Therefore, I urge you to take immediate steps to unearth and nab those involved in drug peddling in the State. I request you constitute a top-level special investigative team (SIT) to arrest the key culprits in the drug syndicate," his letter to the CM read.

Meanwhile, a police officer on Saturday said they have arrested two drug dealers in upper Assam's Dhemaji district and seized 2 grams of opium from them.

They were captured near Kulajan when they were trying to cross Bogibeel Bridge over Brahmaputra to reach Dibrugarh on Tuesday. PTI cor ESB SBN

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)