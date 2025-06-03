Kokrajhar, Jun 3 (PTI) All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) president Dipen Boro and general secretary Khanindra Basumatary were reappointed to their posts on Tuesday.

The announcement was made during ABSU's extended delegate meeting at the Bodoland University in Kokrajhar.

Also Read | Election Commission of India Announces New Technology-Driven System To Speed Up and Improve Voter Updates During Polls, Reduce Reporting Delays.

Kwrwmdao Wary and Umesh Daimary were appointed as vice presidents, while Dinesh Brahma was named the assistant general secretary.

ABSU delegates also reaffirmed their commitment to key issues, such as the effective implementation of the BTR Accord, the promotion and preservation of Bodo language, literature and culture, and socio-economic development of the Bodo community, a statement said. PTI cor DG DG

Also Read | Sharmistha Panoli Remarks Row: Calcutta HC Denies Ad-Interim Bail to Law Student, Observes Free Speech Doesn't Permit Hurting Religious Sentiments; Seeks Case Diary.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)