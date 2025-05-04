Guwahati, May 4 (PTI) A voter turnout of 78 per cent was recorded in the 44 booths where repolling for the first phase of panchayat elections was conducted on Sunday, the Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) said.

These 44 booths were located in five districts, and the repolling passed off peacefully, it said.

In Hailakandi district, repolling was held in 32 booths, while repolling was ordered in eight booths in Sribhumi, two in Lakhimpur and one each in Golaghat and Majuli.

"As per information received from the district commissioner, the approximate end of poll percentage is 78.10 per cent," the ASEC said in a statement.

"The fresh poll of the first phase panchayat election 2025 completed peacefully," it added.

A voter turnout of 70.2 per cent was recorded in the first phase of the panchayat polls, held across 14 districts, on Friday.

A total of 89.59 lakh people were eligible to cast their votes in the first phase.

The second phase of the polls will be held on May 7. The counting of votes will take place on May 11.

Panchayat elections are being held in 28 districts. The rest of the seven districts are under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and governed at the local level by autonomous councils.

