Cachar (Assam) [India], December 9 (ANI): Acting on specific intelligence, a team of Assam Rifles in coordination with Cachar Police carried out an operation in the general area of Tarapur, Silchar, recovering 3,060 packets of illegal cigarettes with an approximate market value of Rs 1.83 crore, according to a release.

Two individuals, Hanannan Husain Burnhuiya, a resident of Islamabad, Cachar, and Islamuddin Laskar, a resident of Bagha, Cachar, were apprehended in connection with the seizure. In this connection, a vehicle was also seized.

All recovered items and apprehended persons were handed over to the Cachar Police for further legal action on Monday.

The official press release said the operation reaffirmed the Assam Rifles' 'unwavering commitment' to curbing smuggling and safeguarding the region from illegal trade.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Police and CRPF, seized 50,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 12.5 crores from a vehicle in Jiribam, Manipur and apprehended two individuals on Saturday.

Acting on specific intelligence on drug trafficking, Assam Rifles in Jiribam launched a joint operation with the Police and CRPF on December 6.

"The team successfully intercepted a narcotics consignment, leading to the recovery of 50,000 WY/R tablets worth about Rs 12.5 crore, which was being transported in a vehicle. Two individuals in possession of mobile handsets were also apprehended, who were later handed over to Jiribam Police," the release stated.

The operation underscored the Assam Rifles' commitment to combating NDPS activities and safeguarding the region from the narco menace, the force said. (ANI)

