Guwahati, July 15: Assam police arrested a 38-year-old woman for allegedly murdering her husband and burying the body inside their house premises at Pandu area in Guwahati city, officials said on Monday. The shocking incident took place at Joymoti Nagar area of Pandu in the state.

According to the police, the victim, Sabial Rahman was a scrap dealer was murdered by his wife, Rahima Khatun, 38, on June 26. A senior police official said that, after June 26 she told her acquaintance that her husband had gone to Kerala for work, but the victim's brother reached the police on July 12 and approached the police to register a complaint about Sabial Rahman being missing. Bihar Shocker: Woman Kills Husband Just 45 Days After Wedding in Aurangabad, Wanted to Marry Uncle; Arrested.

"On July 13, a woman named Rahima Khatun came to Jalukbari police station told police that, her missing husband Sabial Rahman already died and she murdered her husband. On June 26 night, there was a fight in between them inside their house and Sabial Rahman was at intoxicated state and Sabial died due to injury. She buried her husband body inside the house compound," Padmanav Baruah, DCP (West) of Guwahati city police said.

Suspecting involvement of multiple people in the case, he added, "We suspect that 2-3 more people are also involved because it is not possible for a lady to dug a pit and to bury the body." This incident comes just a few weeks after the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi in the neighbouring state of Meghalaya, who was killed during his honeymoon. Murder for Property: Moradabad Woman Kills Husband With Lover’s Help in Bijnor, Dumps Body in Uttarakhand; Arrested After CCTV Video Leads Police to Prime Accused.

The Shillong court sent the accused Shilom James to 14 days of judicial custody. Two other accused, builder Lokendra Tomar and watchman Balveer Ahirwar (also known as Billa), were sent to 7 days of judicial custody after their earlier 6-day police remand ended. A few days earlier, a team from Shillong Police seized a CCTV DVR from the Indore residence of Shilom James in connection with the murder case. Family members of Raja Raghuvanshi said that they would appeal before the Meghalaya High Court for the Narco test of the accused.

