New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday stated that the Karimganj District will be renamed Sribhumi. The key decision has been taken in the state cabinet meeting held on November 19.

"Over 100 years ago, Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore had described modern-day Karimganj District in Assam as 'Sribhumi'--the land of Maa Lakshmi. Today the #AssamCabinet has fulfilled this long-standing demand of our people," CM Sarma posted on X.

Also Read | Central Government Issues NCERT Guidelines for E-Content Development for Children With Disabilities, Informs Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma, who is also the BJP co-in-charge for Jharkhand elections, returned to Assam after carrying out the election campaign and posted on X, "Over the past four months, Jharkhand has truly felt like a second home to me. While I may have made a few adversaries during this period, they are far outnumbered by the friendships I've forged across this vibrant state. As I return to Assam today, I carry with me countless cherished memories of the love and affection shared by the people of Jharkhand, especially our dedicated BJP karyakartas. I sincerely hope that Jharkhand embarks on a new journey of hope, aspiration, and development starting November 23, 2024. My best wishes to everyone!"

Earlier in the day, BJP leader and former Chief Minister Champai Soren attacked Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for ignoring the issues concerning Adivasis. He said that people will not trust Congress in Jharkhand as they have always been unjust to the people of the state.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly 'Winter Session' To Be Convened From November 29 to December 3, LoP Vijender Gupta Demands Inclusion of Question Hour.

Soren, the BJP candidate from the Saraikela assembly constituency, said that Congress was responsible for crushing the Jharkhand Andolan (movement) and creating martyrs in the state.

The first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections concluded with voting being completed in 43 of 81 assembly seats on November 13.

Elections for the remaining 38 seats in Jharkhand will take place on November 20. Votes will be counted on November 23. Campaigning for the second phase of assembly polls across 38 seats ended at 5 PM on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)