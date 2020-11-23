Dehradun, Nov 23 (PTI) Uttarakhand BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat on Monday said tickets for the assembly election would be distributed on the basis of individual performances by the legislators.

Bhagat exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party would better its 2017 tally of winning 57 out of 70 assembly seats. He said the assembly polls would be fought on the issue of development done by both the central and state governments.

"Performance will be the basis of ticket distribution in the 2022 assembly poll. Though our MLAs are performing well, a survey will be conducted six months ahead of the election," Bhagat told reporters.

The BJP leader said the Bihar election result showed that a "strong wave" in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sweeping the country, adding that it would work to the party's advantage once again in the 2022 poll.

Bhagat claimed that the Trivendra Singh Rawat government had "already fulfilled" 85 per cent of the promises made in the BJP's manifesto for the 2017 election, saying the rest would also be realised in a few months.

The BJP state president took a dig at former chief minister Harish Rawat for stating on social media that he might consider retiring from politics in 2024 when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi becomes the prime minister.

"It seems Rawat actually has no intention to retire because Rahul Gandhi is never becoming the prime minister," Bhagat said.

He also pointed out that BJP president J P Nadda would begin his national tour with a three-day visit of the hill state from December 5-7. PTI

