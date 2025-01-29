India News | Atishi Slams LG Saxena for Ignoring High Ammonia Levels in Delhi Water, Accuses Him of Following BJP Orders

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday slammed Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for "failing to address the pressing issue of dangerously high ammonia levels in Delhi's water" and instead following orders from the BJP.

"It is deeply disappointing but hardly surprising that instead of addressing the pressing issue of dangerously high ammonia levels in Delhi's water, you have placed baseless accusations and peddled a false narrative to deflect from your utter failure in fulfilling your responsibilities," Atishi said in her letter to Saxena.

Saxena on Tuesday wrote a letter to Atishi to express his objections against the "poisoned water" remarks made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, labelling them as "false, misleading and fact less".

Atishi pointed out that as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Saxena's constitutional responsibility is towards the people of Delhi and not towards "your political masters, the BJP."

However, your actions reveal that your primary interest lies in following the orders received from the BJP rather than upholding the Constitution or prioritizing the welfare of Delhi's citizens," she said in the letter.

"Let us address the facts: Shri Arvind Kejriwal raised the issue that the water in the Yamuna has a highly poisonous level of ammonia. The letter from the CEO of the Delhi Jal Board outrightly confirms this. Evidently, under your pressure, an officer has been forced to attempt a defense of this poisonous water supply. Even your letter acknowledges that the current ammonia level in the water is 7.2 ppm--a figure that is 700% above the permissible limit. Both you and the CEO of the Delhi Jal Board are effectively confirming the alarming facts highlighted by Shri Arvind Kejriwal. At this critical juncture, you had two choices: to prioritize public interest or to bow to political interest. Unfortunately, you have chosen the latter," she said.

Kejriwal on Monday levelled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party, stating that the BJP-ruled Haryana government has "poisoned" the Yamuna water supplied to Delhi so that "people die" and the blame comes on the AAP.

"If this water would have entered Delhi only to be mixed with the drinking water, many people would have died in Delhi. It would have caused mass genocide," Kejriwal had alleged.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked Kejriwal to provide factual evidence to substantiate his serious allegations that the river Yamuna was poisoned by the neighbouring Haryana state.

The commission has directed Kejriwal to furnish his response to the complaints, especially on the factual and legal matrix along with evidentiary support thereof by 8:00 PM on January 29, so as to enable the commission to examine the matter and take action as appropriate.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections. (ANI)

