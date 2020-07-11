Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan will be helpful in making Indians self-reliant and also globally competitive.

Speaking at the "India Global Week 2020" through video conferencing, Adityanath said, "In May 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for Atmanirbhar Bharat. It will be helpful in making India self-reliant and also making it globally competitive. It will boost local manufacturing, non-permanent supply chain and will also help in converting local products into global brands."

"In this Abhiyan, multinational companies can contribute through technology transfer and help to realise this vision," he said.

"UP is the third biggest economy and in the national GDP it has 8 per cent contribution. About 17 per cent of the country's population resides in the state. It is also the biggest market in the country. 56 per cent of population of the state is in working age," the chief minister said.

"To combat COVID-19, the state has worked to make pandemic an opportunity. Since June 1, in the state, 8 lakh industrial units have restarted functioning, in which 50 lakh workers are working. We have formed Shramik Aayog at state and district level, under which we have been able to include more than 11 lakh migrants who returned to the state," he said. (ANI)

