India News | Automatic Thermal Scanners Installed at Secunderabad and Hyderabad Railway Stations

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 9 (ANI): As a part of precautionary measures being adopted at Railway stations for the safety of the passengers in the wake of COVID- 19 pandemic, the bullet thermal image screening cameras one each at Secunderabad and Hyderabad Railway stations has been installed for screening of passengers.

The bullet thermal image screening camera equipment consists of thermal screening camera, network video recorder, LED monitors along with alarm mechanism.

Indian Railways has been operating special train services across various destinations for the benefit of passengers. However, only those passengers are being allowed in to the stations and trains who have confirmed tickets and who do not have any symptoms related to COVID-19.

Deploying these thermal screening devices at major stations like Secunderabad will cut down on the time being taken for screening each passenger as the device can simultaneously screen upto 30 passengers within its range.

Whenever a passenger enters into the camera focusing range, which is approximately 6 meters away from entrance, the camera starts to screen the body temperature of the passengers.

The body temperature of the passengers recorded by the camera will be exhibited on the LED screen as a text message followed by alert audio alarm. The cameras installed at both stations are able to scan and record the temperature of the passengers standing in two different lines simultaneously. The data stored can also be retrieved, if needed.

One thermal camera has currently been installed at Secunderabad station gate no. 3 on platform no 1 near general booking area and other cameras at Hyderabad station main entrance.

It is planned to install two more cameras at Secunderabad station in this week. Screening of passengers and operation of the bullet thermal image screening equipment at the entrance of the station is being done by the security and health wing of Railways. The total cost per camera with accessories around Rs. 4.4 lakh per unit.

Shri Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway zone complimented the Secunderabad Division in deploying these devices at the railway stations. He said that the screening of the passengers through this new thermal device will help in handling more number of passengers simultaneously. (ANI)

