New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Following the wrestlers' announcement of holding a march towards the new Parliament building on the day of its inauguration, Baba Ramdev on Saturday appealed to them to reconsider their decision stating that doing so will be a "disregard" to the democracy and those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the nation.

This comes after wrestler Sakshee Malikkh said that they will conduct a march and hold a maha panchayat in front of the new Parliament building.

"We will conduct a Mahila maha panchayat in front of the new Parliament building. Our seniors took the decision to conduct the march on May 28, and we will comply," Sakshee Malikkh told ANI.

The protesting wrestlers said that Mahila Mahapanchayat will be held in front of the new Parliament House on May 28, in which farmer labour groups coming from Haryana and Punjab will reach the Singhu border by 11:00 am. "At 11:30 a march will begin peacefully for the proposed Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat, which will turn into a gathering after reaching in front of the Parliament House," a statement said.

The wrestlers' announcement comes at a time when as many as 21 opposition parties announced to boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

Speaking to ANI, Ramdev appealed to the wrestlers and the opposition parties to reconsider their decisions.

"The new Parliament building is going to be inaugurated tomorrow. People who are trying to 'Gherao' the Parliament tomorrow should rethink this and the opposition parties who have decided to boycott the inaugural ceremony should reconsider their decision. I believe our wrestlers will understand this and will not move towards Parliament tomorrow," he said.

He expressed hope that the wrestlers who have brought laurels to the country will refrain from doing anything that would "disgrace the Parliament".

"I am sure that the wrestlers who have always brought pride and laurels to the country and have always respected the democracy and the Parliament will refrain from performing any kind of activities that would dishonour and disgrace the Parliament on the day of its inauguration. I believe our wrestlers will understand this and will not move towards Parliament tomorrow," he said.

"The Parliament is not just a mere building, it is the temple of our democracy. It is the gift of independence through the fight of our freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives in the wake of a new nation. To boycott, protest and speak about a 'gherao' at a moment of pride during the inauguration ceremony of the Parliament building is disrespectfulness and a disregard for those who sacrificed their lives for the nation," Ramdev added.

Further calling the May 28 inauguration a historic moment, Ramdev said that it will be remembered in the generations to come.

"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate the new Parliament Building. This is going to be a historic moment for all of us. Many generations to come will remember this moment. This is a moment when we can respect the democracy, unity and independence of our nation through the Parliament Building," he said.

Previously, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat said that the wrestlers have decided to hold a women's Maha Panchayat in front of the new Parliament building on May 28.

"We have decided to hold a peaceful women's Maha Panchayat in front of the new Parliament building on May 28," she said.

Several ace grapplers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Mallik have been protesting at the Jantar Mantar accusing the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and demanding his arrest.

On May 19, the wrestlers marched from Jantar Mantar to Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi on their 25th day of protest against Brij Bhushan.

Two separate FIRs were registered on April 28 following the Supreme Court's notice to Delhi Police into the plea filed by the wrestlers.

Earlier on April 24, The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will be forming an ad-hoc committee to conduct the elections for the Executive Committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) within 45 days of its formation, to manage day-to-day affairs of the body, including the selection of athletes and making entries for the participation of players in international events. This committee will be functioning for an interim period till a new Executive Committee takes charge.

Delhi Police has filed a status report on the application moved by woman wrestlers in an alleged offence of sexual offence levelled against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The court was also informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the matter.

Earlier this year, prominent wrestlers came forward to lead a protest against the WFI chief, following which the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, announced the formation of an 'oversight committee' to probe allegations against the WFI, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and some coaches. Wrestling Federation of India Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar is also named as an accused in the FIR.

The movement has gained support from opposition parties and farmer unions, with many people voicing their concerns about the alleged sexual harassment. (ANI)

