Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 7 (ANI): National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has issued a notice to the West Bengal government on Saturday in connection with objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by party Trinamool Congress leader Pijush Panda.

Earlier, the NCBC had issued a notice to the Director General of Police (DGP) of Bengal state calling for action against the TMC leader.

Pijush Panda had allegedly made "objectionable and casteist" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi while giving reference to the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

But, after the body didn't receive any response, it has issued a notice to the West Bengal government asking what action has been taken against the accused leader.

Taking immediate cognizance of this, the National Commission for Backward Classes issued a notice to the Director General of Police (DGP) of Bengal state asking him to take action.

After not receiving any response from their side, the National Commission for Backward Classes sent a notice to the West Bengal administration on Saturday. And information has been sought regarding what action has been taken against Pijush Panda in this regard. In this regard.

NCBC Chairman Hansraj Ahir has said that the body has not received any response on both these notices, adding that another reminder notice will be sent to the TMC-led government on Monday.

Ahir said that if the local administration does not take cognizance even after multiple notices

and disregards the Commission, then the NCBC will take "strict action" using its constitutional powers. (ANI)

