New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Union Minister Amit Shah is likely to hit the turf in the battleground Uttar Pradesh after January 23 and hold a series of meetings at various places adhering to the Model Code of Conduct laid down by the Election Commission of India in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, said the sources in the BJP.

The Election commission on Saturday extended the ban on public rallies up to January 22.

According to sources, if the poll body extends the restrictions further, then Amit Shah is likely to visit the constituencies based on different phases of elections.

Notably, the UP polls are scheduled to be held in seven phases.

"The top leaders in the party are of the belief that the party would do better in the Assembly polls than the 2017 elections. The voters of Uttar Pradesh are very clear in their minds that they want better law and order situation in the state and they want the migration to stop," said the sources.

According to the sources, the party is confident of its good performance in the first two phases of elections scheduled to be held on February 10 and 14. They believe that the impact of the first two phases of elections will be seen in the entire state for the remaining phases of the election.

The BJP believes that despite the farmers' protest, the party will perform better from Braj and Western UP.

The sources also confirmed that the party will not give tickets to any sitting MP in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the BJP released the list of candidates for 57 out of 58 seats in the first phase and for 48 out of 55 in the second phase.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that Yogi Adityanath will contest from Gorakhpur (Urban) seat.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

