Jalpaiguri/Malda (WB), Oct 28 (PTI) West Bengal BJP MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury on Saturday alleged that her SUV was attacked by a relative of a Trinamool Congress leader in Malda district.

The rear windshield of the four-wheeler was smashed in the attack on Friday night near Milky police outpost but she escaped unhurt, the MLA of English Bazar said.

Of the four alleged attackers, two were nabbed by the legislator's security guards and they were detained by the police.

The TMC denied any role of the party in the incident.

“The incident occurred at around 10.45 pm when I was returning after visiting party workers in Manikchak. I heard a deafening sound from behind and found that the rear windshield was smashed. Fortunately, I did not suffer any injury,” she said at Siliguri.

Chaudhury said her personal security officer informed her that four people were on a motorbike that rammed into the vehicle.

“Two of them fled while two others were captured by my security guards. The police reached the spot. The father of one of the people caught also reached there. He said his brother - TMC leader Jewel Rahaman Siddique - is an elected member of the Malda Zilla Parishad,” the MLA said.

The police said the two persons were detained and they are investigating the incident.

A complaint in this regard was lodged with the police on behalf of the MLA.

