Kolkata, Nov 3 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Tuesday said that it will not allow bursting of firecrackers during the upcoming Kali Puja and Diwali festivals in order to check air pollution which is hazardous for COVID-19 patients.

"With everybody's cooperation, we want to hold the Kali Puja and Diwali festivals avoiding firecrackers," Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 6,725 Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, Highest Single-Day Spike So Far.

No procession will be allowed during the immersion of the Kali idols, he said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)