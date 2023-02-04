Kolkata, Feb 4 (PTI) One person was killed and two others were injured in an explosion at Basanti in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened when they were allegedly manufacturing crude bombs inside the residence of a person named Manirul Khan of Titkumar village in the district, a police officer said.

Also Read | Vani Jairam Dies at 77: National Award-Winning Singer’s Death Major Loss for Creative World, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"The condition of the two injured is critical. We are investigating the matter,” a senior police officer of Baruipur Police District said.

The injured have been referred to MR Bangur Hospital in Kolkata, he said.

Also Read | G20 Summit: NDMC to Organise Flower Festival, Mini Marathon During India’s G20 Presidency.

Security has been bolstered in the area to avoid any untoward incident, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)