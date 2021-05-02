Kolkata, May 2: The TMC and challenger BJP were Sunday locked in a neck-and-neck contest in West Bengal as counting of postal ballots was underway, with the ruling party having a slight edge, officials said.

While the TMC was leading in 64 constituencies, the BJP in 60. West Bengal Assembly Polls 2021: Very Early Leads From Bengal Show Gain For BJP.

The Left-Congress-ISF candidates are leading in three places.

