Kolkata, Apr 18 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload of West Bengal, where an eight-phase assembly election is underway, soared to 6,59,927 as the state registered its highest single-day spike of 8,419 fresh infections on Sunday, a health bulletin said.

Twenty-eight fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 10,568, it said.

Kolkata reported the highest number of new cases at 2,197, followed by 1,860 in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district.

North 24 Parganas registered six fresh fatalities, followed by five in Kolkata.

A total of 4,053 more people were cured of the disease, while the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state further dipped to 90.88 per cent.

The state now has 49,638 active cases, while 5,99,721 people have been cured of the disease so far.

The administration has thus far tested over 98.08 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 46,074 in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Siliguri Police Commissioner D P Singh has tested positive for the infection and is in home quarantine, sources said.

