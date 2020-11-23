Kolkata, Nov 23 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 8,072 after 47 more people succumbed to the disease on Monday, the state health department said in a bulletin.

It said that 3,557 new cases of infection took the tally to 4,59,918.

Since Sunday, 3,687 recoveries were reported and the discharge rate in the state now is 92.80 per cent. So far, 4,26,816 people have been cured of the disease in the state,

The number of active cases stood at 25,030, the bulletin said.

In the last 24 hours, 42,367 samples were tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal, it said.

