Bhadohi (UP), Oct 30 (PTI) Police here on Friday issued a lookout notice for Nishad Party MLA Vijay Mishra's son Vishnu Mishra suspecting that he may flee the country to evade arrest in connection with rape and other criminal cases, an official said.

"Vishnu Mishra is wanted in connection with a gang rape and other criminal case. A lookout circular has been issued against Vishnu on an information that he might leave the country to evade arrest," Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said.

A letter has been sent to the Bureau of Immigration in this regard, he added.

The Bhadohi MLA, his MLC wife Ram Lali and their son were booked in a land grabbing case lodged on August 4.

Vijay Mishra was arrested by police from Madhya Pradesh and is presently lodged in an Agra jail.

MLA Mishra, his son and a nephew were booked by police on October 18 for allegedly raping a 25-year-old singer.

The singer had alleged that in 2014, Mishra had called her to his house for a programme when he raped her and threatened to kill her if she ever spoke about the incident.

The singer alleged that in 2015, she was again raped by the MLA at a hotel in Varanasi, the SP said, adding she further claimed that once after raping her, Mishra told his son and nephew to drop her home but both of them raped her before taking her back.

The singer had lodged a complaint at the Gopiganj police station in Bhadohi on October 18.

