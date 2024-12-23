Etawah (UP), Dec 23 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat must make his appeal for "harmony" to the BJP, which may stop controversial surveys of mosques currently underway.

He made the remark speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme held to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

"RSS' ideology is the underground ideology of BJP. It works by digging tunnels for the BJP, so whatever is being said today, at least he (Bhagwat) should explain it to the BJP. If he even makes a call to the chief minister (Yogi Adityanath), then there will be no survey and no such controversy," Yadav said.

He added, "But they want to take political advantage everywhere. All these statements are coming because they want to take political advantage."

On the purported finding of an old temple in Sambhal in digging, the former UP chief minister said, "One day they will dig up their own government as well."

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that certain people, ever since the construction of Ayodhya's Ram Temple, have started to believe that they can become "leaders of Hindus" by raking up such issues.

Delivering a lecture in Pune on 'India-The Vishwaguru,' at Sahjeevan Vyakhyanmala (lecture series), Bhagwat advocated for an "inclusive society."

"Every day a new matter (dispute) is being raked up. How can this be allowed? This cannot continue. India needs to show that we can live together," he said.

On Monday, Yadav termed the Centre's 'one nation, one election' proposal,' alleging the BJP works according to its whims, not the Constitution.

"BJP does not do any work in the public interest. It spreads hatred in the society. It discriminates. The BJP government does not follow the Constitution but its will to rule. These people who support dictatorship want to run democracy with autocracy," he said.

He also unveiled a statue of former defence minister and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav on the Chaudhary Charan Singh Degree College campus.

In his speech, he warned the BJP that a reckoning of its work was in order

"The dictators who are in power today may think that their government will continue, but the public is watching," he said.

