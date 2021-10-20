Ayodhya, Oct 20 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday told the activists of the voluntary organisation that the dedication to it is a prerequisite to become a complete Swayamsevak.

Also Read | AIADMK Files Police Complaint Against VK Sasikala.

Bhagwat made the remark while addressing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh recruits after taking their salute during a parade by them on the third day of a mega, five-day physical training camp underway here in the temple town.

Also Read | Nattaa: The Politically-Neutral Network Putting 'Social Back Into Social Media'.

The camp was attended by over 450 RSS leaders, including its top ones, and its volunteers.

The top leaders who participated in the exercise included Duttatrey Hosboley, Krishna Gopal, Bhayya Ji Joshi, RSS physical training chief Sunil Kulkarni, deputy chief Jagdeesh Prasad, Anil Ok, Ram Laal and Suresh Chandra besides others.

Such a huge gathering of RSS volunteers in Ayodhya was never seen in the last 30 years, the RSS leaders said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)