Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria inaugurated a one-day workshop of the ninth National Cyber Psychology Conference in Bhopal on Wednesday.

The workshop was organized under the joint aegis of the MP State Women Commission and Responsible Netism Institute Mumbai at Samanvay Bhavan.

"A one-day workshop is being held here on cyber crimes and I think it is a burning issue today. We read and hear about such cybercrime incidents happening with women, children or any other class. We are conducting such workshops to make the common man aware. Today the workshop is being held in Bhopal. We will take it further to every district in the state so that people can save themselves from cyber crimes and frauds," Minister Bhuria told reporters.

Besides, while addressing the workshop, the minister emphasised that the main objective of the workshop was to create awareness about cyber wellness among the youth and to promote a safe digital scenario.

"Cybercrime has become the latest and most dangerous crime of today's times. Currently, modern technology is being misused and the only way to avoid cybercrime is awareness and vigilance," she said.

"The workshop is an innovative effort to protect the society from cyber crimes. The increasing use of mobile phones has made the work of people easier. But somewhere it has also raised questions about their safety. The softest targets of cybercrime are the elderly, women and children," Bhuria added.

The minister stressed that the goal of the state's Women and Child Development Department was to make children, youth and women cyber-safe. The workshop would not only promote cyber wellness but would also develop the ability to prevent online crimes in the youth.

Through the workshop, youth will be imparted knowledge to prevent cyber threats like digital literacy, online safety, cyber threats and online sexual crimes, she added. (ANI)

