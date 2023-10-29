Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh), October 29 (ANI): Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls scheduled to take place in two phases on November 7 and 17, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Sunday accused the Bhupesh Baghel government in the state of engaging in "corruption" and asserted that the Congress-led government does not deserve to remain in power in the state.

"While BJP works for the interest of the people, Congress is only involved in corruption. These people should not come into power again and need to be thrown out of power. Congress-led government does not have the right to remain in power in the state," Nadda said while addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha.

He further asked people whether such a corrupt government should remain in power saying "What evidence does one need when corruption is written on the forehead."

He further claimed that the Congress government did not give Rs 500 per month to the women.

"This government cheated youth or not? Did the women get Rs 500 (each month)? A liquor scam happened in the state or not? Baghel had promised to ban liquor. Instead of banning it, he committed a scam. He committed a scam in recruitment (for government jobs). Such corrupt government does not have the right to remain in power," Nadda said.

He further urged the people of the state to cast their vote for BJP saying "You all should request people that they must cast their vote and you have to motivate them for it. Whether they vote in your favour or not, but to strengthen the democracy, you all should urge them to vote."

The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7. After the first phase of polling on November 7, the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to polls on November 17. The counting of votes will be done on December 3.

Elections in Chhattisgarh will be contested on 90 assembly seats and both the major contenders in the state, BJP and Congress, have released their final list of all 90 candidates in the state. (ANI)

