Patna, Aug 12 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Bihar mounted to 474 after nine patients succumbed to the disease, while 3,741 fresh cases of infection pushed state's coronavirus caseload to 90,553, a health department bulletin said on Wednesday.

The state tested 92,414 samples in the past 24 hours and the department is aiming to achieve the target of one lakh tests per day very soon, Health Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh said.

He said that the state has 30,010 active cases.

Of the nine latest fatalities, one death each was reported from Arwal, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Bhojpur, Jehanabad, Madhubani, Patna, Samastipur and Supaul, the bulletin said.

Patna has, so far, recorded the highest number of 91 COVID deaths. Districts which have reported a significant number of deaths are Bhagalpur (40), Gaya (29), Rohtas (24), Munger (23) and Nalanda (22).

The state capital also topped the list of confirmed cases with 14,980 infections. Other badly affected districts include Bhagalpur (3,719), Muzaffarpur (3,600), Nalanda (3,293), Begusarai (3,219), Rohtas (3,195), Gaya (3,137), Saran (2,720) Katihar (2,712).

Only three districts Arwal, Kaimur and Sheohar have less than 1,000 cases.

