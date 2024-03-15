Patna (Bihar) [India], March 15 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav is been admitted to hospital after his health condition deteriorated following low blood pressure and chest pain.

According to the information Yadav was at his home when he complained of chest pain and was subsequently rushed to Mediversal Hospital by his staff.

Also Read | CAA: India Rejects US Statement on Citizenship Amendment Act, Calls It ‘Misplaced, Misinformed, Unwarranted’ (Watch Video).

This is the second time within nine months that Tej Pratap's health has deteriorated and is admitted to the hospital.

Earlier. Tej Pratap visited the Buxar district where he inaugurated the Gyan Bindu Library in the Krishnabrahm area. (ANI)

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Police Denies Permission for PM Narendra Modi's Roadshow in Coimbatore Citing Security Reasons.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)