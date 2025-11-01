Patna (Bihar) [India], November 1 (ANI): RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a recent double murder case in Bihar's Arrah, alleging that the crime was committed by "criminals protected by those in power."

In a post on X, Yadav alleged that NDA candidates are "carrying out plenty of bloodshed" in the state ahead of the assembly polls. In a dig at Prime Minister Modi, Yadav asked him to mention "jungle raj" in his speech.

"Respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, You must be aware that yesterday in Arrah, father and son -- Pramod Kushwaha and Priyanshu Kushwaha -- were shot dead by criminals protected by those in power. Please make sure to mention "jungle raj" in your speech. Your candidates are carrying out plenty of bloodshed," Tejashwi Yadav posted on X.

https://x.com/yadavtejashwi/status/1984502247385154042

A father-son duo was murdered in Bihar's Arrah (Bhojpur district) by unidentified assailants. The police are investigating the matter to ascertain the reasons behind the incident.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Arrah Sadar SDPO, Raj Kumar Sah said, "We received information about the incident in the morning and immediately reached the spot. We are investigating the incident. They were a father-son duo."

On being asked if the incident was linked to elections, the official said, "No, it wasn't. According to preliminary information, his engagement was scheduled in 1-2 days. We will get to know the reason only after investigation."

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a supporter of Jan Suraaj, Dularchand Yadav was killed in Bihar's Mokama after clashes occurred between two groups during the election campaign for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav condemned the violence in Mokama. Speaking to reporters, Yadav emphasised that violence has no place in democratic countries. He also questioned the administration and the Election Commission about the actions they have taken regarding the incident.

"There should be no place for violence in a democracy. We are surprised how can a 40-vehicle convoy go about with weapons? What is EC doing? What is the administration doing? What action has been taken so far?... Killing has happened, there are many witnesses....but the administration is quiet,...there is no investigation...Who is protecting goons?..." Yadav stated. (ANI)

