Patna, Feb 28 (PTI) The Bihar government has decided to prepare a 'master plan' for the overall development of 100 cities in the state, Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Chaudhary said in the state assembly on Wednesday.

Chaudhary announced that the government would also construct Samrat Ashok Convention Centre in all urban local bodies in the state.

While concluding the debate for the approval of the Bihar Appropriation (No. 2), Bill, 2024, in the assembly, Chaudhary, who also holds portfolios of finance and Urban Development & Housing departments, said, "There is a need to prepare a master plan for the overall development of 100 cities in the state. The state government has taken a decision in this regard and officials have been given instructions in this regard".

"Master plan is important for the development of cities. Under the Master plan, sites will be identified for the development of housing colonies, parks, industries and drains. During the British period, Circuit Houses and Town Halls were constructed in district headquarters, but now they are not in good condition, Therefore, the government has decided to construct Samrat Ashok Convention Centres/halls in all local urban bodies", said Chaudhary.

Bihar has about 139 statutory towns (officially notified, with their own municipality and boards), 60 smaller census towns and 14 urban cities, all divided into 38 districts. Besides, there are 251 Urban Local Bodies in Bihar. The overall responsibility for urban development in Bihar is vested with the state Urban Development and Housing Department.

The Bihar Assembly on Wednesday passed by voice vote the Bihar Appropriation (No. 2), Bill, 2024, for Rs. 2.82 lakh crore from the state's consolidated fund for the services during the year ending on March 31, 2025.

