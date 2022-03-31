New Delhi, March 31: Amid much outrage over the Birbhum violence in which eight people were charred to death, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and submitted the report of the five-member fact-finding committee of the party.

The committee submitted its report to party chief JP Nadda on Wednesday. Nadda had formed a five-member fact-finding committee comprising West Bengal state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, Rajya Sabha MP and former Uttar Pradesh DGP Brajlal, Lok Sabha MP and former Mumbai Police Commissioner Satya Pal Singh, Rajya Sabha MP and former IPS KC Ramamurty and BJP spokesperson and former IPS Bharati Ghosh.

Also Read | YouTube Likely To Get Dedicated Podcasts Homepage Soon: Report.

State BJP Chief Whip Manoj Tigga also attended the meeting and apprised Amit Shah about the unruly scenes witnessed in the state Assembly over the recent killings in the Birbhum district following which 5 BJP MLAs, including Suvendu Adhikari were suspended from the Assembly, until further notice.

Speaking to ANI, Majumdar said, "The situation in West Bengal is very bad. Around 400 bombs were recovered in the last four days only from the district of Birbhum. We are sitting on the pile of explosives. Soon, we will also have a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the situation."

Also Read | Delhi: 30-Year-Old Thief Regularly Flies to Hyderabad to Snatch Chains, Caught.

"The manner in which Mamata Banerjee is making statements clearly shows that her mental state is not well. The way she made comments on Ukraine-Russia, it raises questions about her mental state," he said.

Notably, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari shared a video of Banerjee on Twitter where she purportedly blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the war in Ukraine in a gathering.

"TMC district president Anubrata Mondal tried to supress the Birbhum case. Earlier he said that the arson was caused by a short circuit and blast of a television set. Even, the victims' families spoke about Mondal. They run a syndicate and the money is sent to Mondal. It is very shocking that Anubrata Mondal is roaming free. The SIT should have arrested him," added Majumdar.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that Mamata Banerjee has failed as a chief minister.

"Mamata Banerjee has failed as CM. She did not even once express her apology or grief over the Birbhum incident. The police did not take any action for three days which proves that her party men are also involved in this incident. The extent to which these leaders are connected should also be known," Ghosh told ANI.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the BJP for its fact-finding report on Birbhum violence in which eight people were charred to death, and said that the "interference" of the party amid the ongoing investigation is an "abuse and misuse of power".

"I condemn this type of attitude. When an investigation is on, there should not be any interference from any side. The probe must be free and fair. Party interference at this moment is misuse and abuse of power," Mamata said.

The Chief Minister alleged that the report has the name of her district president and said that the "biased attitude" of the BJP shows that "it wants to get him arrested."

"They have mentioned my district president's name. How they can mention his name without any probe? It shows they want him to get arrested. This is a biased and vindictive attitude. They want to arrest all those who are opposing BJP," the Chief Minister said.

As many as eight people were killed in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on March 22 after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe of the Birbhum violence case following the Calcutta High Court order.

Meanwhile, CBI named 22 accused under Section 147, 148, 149 and other Sections in FIR on suspected offence of armed rioting.

Last week, Director-General of Police (DGP) West Bengal, Manoj Malviya had informed that 11 arrests were made in the case.

On Friday, the Calcutta High Court had directed the SIT formed by the West Bengal government to hand over case papers and accused persons arrested by it to the central probe agency.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)