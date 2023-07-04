Bengaluru, Jul 4 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday speeded up the process of appointing the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and the party state chief with Union Minister for Health Mansukh Mandaviya and former Maharashtra Minister Vinod Tawde gathering opinions from party MPs, MLAs and senior functionaries.

The BJP has appointed Mandaviya and Tawde as party's Central observers, who arrived today and gathered opinions.

They had long discussions with the MPs, MLAs and senior party functionaries at BJP's state headquarters Jagannath Bhavan before leaving for New Delhi, party leaders said.

According to BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar, the party would soon get the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly and party state chief after the two Central observers submit their report to the party high command in Delhi.

Sources in the BJP said there are three possible candidates to lead the party in the assembly and they are former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Minister V Sunil Kumar and Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

The sources further said that there are four possible candidates to head the party in the state. They are Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, former Ministers C T Ravi, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and R Ashoka.

The BJP attended the assembly proceedings on Monday as well as on Tuesday without the leader of the house, for which the Congress has ridiculed them.

The incumbent BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel has already made it clear that he has served the party for four years, exceeding the term by a year.

