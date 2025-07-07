New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda on Sunday virtually inaugurated new district offices of the party in the national capital, further strengthening the party's grassroots organisational structure across Delhi.

As part of the initiative, BJP offices have now been established in all 14 districts of Delhi.

In a post on X, nadda said, "Today, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of BJP's patriarch Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee ji, I addressed the workers by virtually inaugurating the newly constructed district offices of Delhi and Haryana from the central office."

"The office plays a significant role in nurturing workers with ideological maturity and serves as a medium to connect them with the nation and public service. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, our offices are cultural centres that provide education in BJP's ideological tradition, coordination, and organisation building," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri expressed his gratitude to the party leadership. "BJP offices have opened in all 14 districts. National President JP Nadda inaugurated three new offices. I express gratitude to the leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulate all the workers for the new Mehrauli office," he said.

Bidhuri also assured the local leadership of his commitment to public service. "I have assured the district president that I will listen to and resolve the problems of the public here," he added.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, speaking to the media on the occasion, underlined the role of party offices.

"The office is a centre of faith. We strive to serve the public through this, which advances our culture and ideology. I thank the National President and central leadership," said Sachdeva. (ANI)

