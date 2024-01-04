Chandigarh, Jan 4 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda on Thursday evening reached Panchkula, where he was received by State Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Haryana BJP chief Nayab Singh Saini.

After his arrival, Nadda held an interaction with Gupta and Saini, party sources said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Bhilai's Maitri Bagh Zoo Welcomes Two New Members Into White Tiger Family; Count Now 10 (See Pics).

"Tomorrow morning Nadda ji will head to Himachal," a Haryana BJP spokesperson said.

He said party president will return to Panchkula on Saturday.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Maharashtra: State Reports 171 Coronavirus Cases, Two Deaths; JN.1 Variant Tally Now 110.

Nadda is slated to take out a road show on Saturday in Panchkula, the person said.

The BJP is in power in Haryana in alliance with Dushyant Chautala-led JJP.

Both parties, all the same, have been non-committal on the prospect of contesting the Lok Sabha elections together.

In the present Lok Sabha, all ten seats from Haryana are held by BJP members.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)