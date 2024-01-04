Durg, January 4: The Maitri Bagh Zoo at Bhilai in Chhattisgarh's Durg district welcomed two new members into its family of White Tigers on Thursday. According to officials at the zoological garden, the two white cubs were born four months ago but the information regarding their birth was not disclosed publicly due to security reasons.

With the new addition, the total number of White Tigers in Maitri Bagh Zoo has reached 10, officials informed, adding that the cubs will be released into a cage on Friday. Earlier this year, a white tigress named Raksha gave birth to three cubs at the Maitri Bagh Zoo in Bhilai. Purrs in Wild: Namibian Cheetah Gives Birth to Three Cubs in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (Watch Video).

Chhattisgarh | A tigress, Raksha, gave birth to two cubs at Maitri Bagh Zoo in Bhilai, four months ago. Both the cubs will be released into the cage tomorrow. The total number of white tigress in Bhilai's Maitri Bagh Zoo is 10. (Pic source: Maitri Bagh Zoo, Bhilai) pic.twitter.com/jBI4RWoH8H — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 4, 2024

"The tigress has been named Raksha and the tiger Sultan. The pair of tigers was brought from Nandankanan Zoological Park in 1997. The zoo had several cubs. We shifted around 12 of them to different zoos across the country," Maitri Bagh Zoo in-charge NK Jain told ANI. White Tiger Vijay Dies at Delhi Zoo Due to Old Age-Related Issues.

In November last year, a two-month-old white tiger named 'Singham' was released in the Maitri Bagh Zoo in the Bhilai district.

