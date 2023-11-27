Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 27 (ANI): In reaction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) initiating an investigation against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said that since they do not have organisation, they are using the central agencies as one.

"They do not have an organisation in place; instead, they have the central agencies. They are using them as their organisation. We use our organisation during elections," Hakim said after offering prayers at Gurudwara Sant Kutiya on Guru Nanak Parv.

Notably, Opposition leaders have been alleging the misuse of central agencies to frame their leaders by the Centre.

Speaking about the mega Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally on Wednesday, the Kolkata Mayor said that the TMC does not run for votes like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Elections are coming up. Let Modi and Amit Shah run for votes. We do it for our martyrs, not for votes," he said.

Hakim said that one should not compare the public rally to be held on Wednesday with the July 21 rally organised by the TMC.

"It is unimaginable how many workers died at the hands of CPM and police. On July 21, 13 of our workers died. This is not a political rally. Hence one should not compare it with July 21," the senior TMC leader said.

The Kolkata Mayor said that the TMC does not engage in vote-bank politics because it serves people and supports them throughout the year.

"We don't need to get into vote-bank politics. A child who studies throughout the year does not want to study before the exam...Studying in this case means serving people, standing by them in times of need. We do this, so we do not need a vote bank. Every person is ours. This is because Mamata Banerjee works for everyone," Hakim said. (ANI)

