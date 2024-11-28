New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Communist Party of India (CPI) MP PP Suneer on Thursday accused the BJP-led Union government of enabling Israeli "war machine" by risking the lives of desperate Indian workers. He quoted a reply given by the Ministry of External Affairs in the Rajya Sabha, which said approximately 12,000 out of 32,000 Indian workers in Israel arrived there after October 2023.

“The situation in Israel-Palestine war zone is extremely volatile. Instead of working for peace and stability in West Asia, the BJP government is enabling the Israeli war-machine by risking the lives of desperate Indian workers who are frustrated with the employment situation in India," Suneer said in a statement.

"This attempt to please Israel is in direct contradiction of India's stated position of support to the just Palestinian cause," he said.

Suneer said the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 44,000 in a year, including Colonel Waibhav Kale (retd) from Maharashtra, a former Indian Army officer and UN Department of Safety and Security staffer. Despite the severity of the situation, the BJP government is sending more and more Indians, risking their lives," he said.

He also alleged the MEA, in a written reply to his question in the Rajya Sabha, evaded replying to his query on the compensation being provided by the Union government to the dead and the injured.

He accused the Centre of "shirking responsibility" of their decision to send Indians in a war zone.

"It is clear that the BJP government is more concerned about pleasing Israel than the security of Indians. This is unacceptable and will be protested,” he said.

In a written reply to Suneer's question in the Rajya Sabha, which was tabled on Thursday, MoS External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said that as of October 2024, there were around 32,000 Indian workers in Israel, out of whom approximately 12,000 Indians arrived in Israel after October 2023, both under the G2G route and through private channels.

The MEA reply said that as per the Framework Agreement and Implementation Protocols signed with Israel, Indian workers shall enjoy equal treatment with respect to labour rights as Israeli citizens and shall be provided with proper lodging, medical insurance, and relevant social security coverage.

The ministry said that during the ongoing conflict, two Indian nationals have lost their lives - one in an attack from Lebanon in March 2024 and another in Gaza in May this year, while three Indians were injured.

The reply added that the Indian Embassy in Israel coordinates with Israeli authorities for safety and security of Indians in Israel and to ensure proper medical treatment to the injured and compensation for victims.

