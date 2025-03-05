New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) BJP chief spokesperson and Garhwal MP Anil Baluni on Wednesday hailed the Centre's approval to two ropeway projects in Uttarakhand, saying they will not just boost the state's economy with an increase in footfall of tourists but also make it "much easier" for the pilgrims to visit Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib Ji.

The Union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved two ropeway projects in Uttarakhand -- Sonprayag to Kedarnath and Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib Ji -- at a total cost of Rs 6,811 crore to help significantly reduce the travel time to the pilgrimage sites and boost tourism.

"It's a day of great happiness for the people of Uttarakhand and the country. With the construction of the two ropeways, people's journey will become much easier and eco-friendly. Devotees will be able to visit Kedarnath for 'darshan' comfortably and safely," he told PTI Videos.

With the construction of the ropeway, Sikh devotees from around the world will also be able to visit Hemkund Sahib Ji "very comfortably", he said, adding, "At present, the route to Hemkund Sahib Ji is very difficult."

Baluni said the construction of the two ropeways will boost Uttarakhand's economy as there will be a rapid increase in the footfall of devotees and tourists in the state.

"All of us express our gratitude to the prime minister" for announcing the approval of the ropeway projects, he added.

In a post on X, Baluni said with the construction of the ropeway from Sonprayag to Kedarnath, the eight to nine hours' journey to the pilgrimage site will be reduced to just 36 minutes.

"The Govindghat-Hemkund Sahib ropeway will provide great convenience to Sikh devotees from around the world," he said.

"Both these ropeway projects will prove to be a boon for pilgrims and tourists as they will offer eco-friendly, comfortable and fast connectivity. This will not only create numerous employment opportunities here but also strengthen the economy of Uttarakhand," he said, adding, "Gratitude to the prime minister for this significant decision."

