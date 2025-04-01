New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday issued a whip to all its Rajya Sabha MPs, mandating their presence in the Parliament on April 3 to support the government's stand on key legislative matters.

The party also issued a similar whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs, instructing them to be present in Parliament tomorrow, April 2.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha for passage on Wednesday.

"All Members of the Rajya Sabha of the Bharatiya Janata Party are hereby informed that some very important legislative matters will be taken up for passing in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, 3rd April 2025," a letter by the BJP read.

"All Bharatiya Janata Party Members of the Rajya Sabha are requested to be positively present in the House throughout the day on Thursday, 3rd April 2025, and to support the government's stand," it added.

The Opposition has been vocal in its criticism of the Waqf Amendment Bill. A meeting of INDIA bloc floor leaders will be held on Tuesday at 6 pm to discuss the strategy on the Waqf Amendment Bill issue.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of playing the politics of appeasement, saying that every decision they make is for votes.

Reacting to the Waqf Amendment Bill, AIMIM chief and party MP Asaduddin Owaisi said, "I can speak on behalf of my party that we will participate in the debate, move amendments, and present our views. We will explain how this Bill is unconstitutional and violates the Freedom of Religion for Muslims..."

The bill was earlier presented in the Lok Sabha on August of last year, following which a Joint Parliamentary Committee was formed under the leadership of Jagdambika Pal for further consideration.

The bill aims to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, to redress the issues and challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties.

The Amendment Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards by introducing changes such as renaming the Act, updating the definitions of waqf, improving the registration process, and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments. (ANI)

