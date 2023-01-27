Bhopal, January 27: In a shocking incident, an ex-corporator from the BJP and his wife and their two children - who were suffering from muscular dystrophy - died by suicide in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday evening, said the police.

The deceased were identified as Sanjeev Mishra (45), his wife Neelam (42), and their sons Anmol (13) and Sarthak (7), added the police. According to the police, the couple was stressed due to the children's medical condition. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Indian Army Colonel Nishith Khanna Dies by Suicide at Training Centre in Jabalpur.

Mishra posted to social media. Taking to Twitter, he said, "May God spare even enemy's children from this disease... I am not able to save the children, I do not want to live anymore," Mishra had posted on social media before taking the extreme step. Madhya Pradesh: 11-Year-Old Girl Jumps to Death Into Well in Ashoknagar After Learning About Father's Death.

A case has been registered at the Civil Lines Police Station of Vidisha. The police reached the spot and broke open the room's locked door and rushed the four family members to the hospital where all four died during treatment.

