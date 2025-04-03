Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 3 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka continues to protest against the state government over price hikes across multiple sectors.

The opposition party leaders in the state staged an overnight protest in Bengaluru's Freedom Park and continued to demonstrate in the morning.

Stating that the Congress government has increased prices of all the essentials, BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said that they want to remain incharge on the basis of five guarantees offered earlier.

Taking a dig at the ministers in the state government for passing the buck onto the centre for price hike, the BJP leader said that only "irresponsible" ministers could make such remarks.

"The Congress government in Karnataka is hiking the prices of all the essentials. They wanted to run this show for five years on five guarantees. Yesterday, some of the ministers in the state government--I don't know if they are capable of handling their ministries--said that this diesel price rise comes under the central government and not the state. Only irresponsible ministers can make such statements," Narayanaswamy, who is Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Karnataka Legislative Council, told ANI.

Earlier, Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra on Wednesday attacked the state government and said that a price hike is the only guarantee implemented by the government.

"The reason behind the day and night dharna by the BJP is inflation... Price hike is the only guarantee implemented by the government and the common man is affected by inflation... Being a responsible opposition party, we have protested day and night. The Congress party should withdraw the decision on price hikes. Otherwise, the common man will come out on the streets and will not let the government work. I demand from the Chief Minister and the cabinet colleagues that they should visit the villages and understand the ground reality," Vijayendra told reporters.

In protest against the recent price increases, the BJP launched an overnight protest at Bengaluru's Freedom Park on Wednesday.

Vijayendra urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to step out of his air-conditioned room and tour the entire state, not just Bengaluru, along with his ministers.

He drew a historical comparison, stating that past kings used to disguise themselves and interact with their people before implementing beneficial policies.

He further suggested that if Siddaramaiah was feeling insecure about his position, he should take Deputy CM DK Shivakumar along with him on these visits.

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP leaders, led by LoP Narayanaswamy, staged a protest outside the Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday over the suspension of 18 party MLAs from the state assembly.

The suspension, imposed for six months amid the ongoing 'honey-trap' controversy, has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition.

Karnataka BJP Chief and MLA BY Vijayendra expressed outrage over the suspension, stating, "18 BJP MLAs were suspended with unheard of strict conditions when they were protesting on the floor of the house peacefully. What nonsense is this? We respect the Speaker's chair, but the Speaker should not have acted unconstitutionally and as an agent of the state government." (ANI)

