India News | BJP Leader's Son Shot Dead in UP's Baghpat, Villagers Kill Two Assailants

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): A minor was shot dead by a group of close to 25 people in Basoli village of Baghpat on June 1 following an argument on the issue of grinding grains.

"Some villagers had entered into an argument with the 15-16-year-old boy's family a day earlier over grinding of grains. Today they called some other people from outside, close to two dozens in number, and shot him dead. Further, when the villager assembled they also fired at them. Two assailants were beaten to death by the villagers," Superintendent of Police (SP) Pratap Gopendra Yadav told reporters here.

He further said that an FIR has been registered in connection with the incident and assured of strict action.

The minor who lost his life in the incident is the son of BJP leader Padam, who also holds the charge of the district's backward class unit.

"They had earlier injured my uncle's sons and today they killed my son. The assailants were from nearby villages, we need justice from the administration," Padam said. (ANI)

