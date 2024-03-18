Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 18 (ANI): After the announcement of the poll dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha, the leadership of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), led by its president and Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora on Monday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies will win all the 14 seats in Assam.

While visiting the state BJP headquarters in Guwahati and taking part in a crucial meeting with the state BJP leadership, Bora said, "This is the first meeting after the announcement of the elections. We had long discussions with the BJP state committee office-bearers, and we also discussed many other things, especially how we will go for campaigning and what we will do in the near future. We are expecting (to win) 14 out of 14 seats."

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Skips ED Summon in Money Laundering Case Linked to Delhi Jal Board, AAP Terms Notice 'Illegal'.

Bora said that this is the first visit of the AGP leadership to the state BJP headquarters after the announcement of the poll dates.

"Several issues were discussed during the meeting with the state BJP leadership. We will go jointly in the poll campaign," Atul Bora said.

Also Read | India’s Gaming Sector Poised for Significant Growth, Can Create More Jobs in Country in Esports and Game Development Industry: Confederation of Indian Industry.

While talking about the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which has been taken up by the opposition, especially Congress, in this election, Atul Bora said that the issue of CAA will not hit in this election.

"The people of Assam are now in favour of the BJP and NDA," Atul Bora said.

The 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Assam will be held in three phases. The first phase of the polling will be held on April 19, followed by April 26 and May 7.

The BJP is contesting in 11 seats in Assam, while the AGP is contesting in two seats (Barpeta and Dhubri) and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) is contesting in one seat (Kokrajhar).

AGP and UPPL are the other partners of the NDA and part of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government.

During the 2019 General Assembly elections, the BJP competed in ten seats, while the AGP contested three and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) contested one.

The BJP secured victory in nine out of the ten seats, the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front won three seats each and one was secured by independent candidate Naba Kumar Sarania. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)