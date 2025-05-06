GTA 6 Trailer 2 is released by Rockstar Games. Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) Trailer 2 is out now showing a new look of the game set in Vice City. The GTA VI second trailer follows the first trailer that arrived back in December 2023. Rockstar Games said, "Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them." The developer further highlighted that a simple job takes a deadly turn, and Jason and Lucia find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida. They are forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive. Jason dreams of a simple life, but chaos follows. Meeting Lucia might change everything for better or worse. While he hopes for the best, the outcome remains uncertain. GTA 6 is set to launch on May 26, 2026 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Online Gaming Companies Involve in Betting and Gambling, Taxable at 28% GST: Centre Tells Supreme Court.

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2

Watch Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 Now Explore Vice City and beyond at https://t.co/XPwC8URCQ4 pic.twitter.com/6HKtk5K2b5 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 6, 2025

