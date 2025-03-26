Ghaziabad (UP), Mar 25 (PTI) BJP MLA from Loni Nand Kishor Gurjar on Tuesday said he has not received any show cause notice issued by part's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary.

UP BJP chief on Sunday issued a show cause notice to Gurjar for alleged indiscipline following his outburst against the state government.

On Monday, Gurjar sent a complaint letter to Chaudhary in which he narrated the entire incident which took place in Loni on March 20, when he along with women devotees and men followers was carrying Kalash Yatra before Ram Katha in Loni.

When asked about the show cause notice served to him for making a statement against the state government, Gurjar on Tuesday told PTI, "I have not received any such letter from the UP BJP chief. I will file my reply, as and when I receive the letter."

Gurjar also told PTI on Tuesday that he was hospitalized because he fainted, when he was holding a demonstration and burning the effigy of SP MP Ramji Lal Suman who had addressed Rana Sanga as a traitor.

A statement by BJP state general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla said that the state BJP chief has asked the MLA to respond within seven days on why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

The show cause notice to Gurjar said "that for some time now, you have been criticising the government in public places and your statements and actions are hurting the party's reputation which comes under the category of indiscipline".

The statement said that "as per the instructions of BJP's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, you (Gurjar) are informed to give an explanation within seven days of receiving this letter why disciplinary action should not be taken against you?"

At a press conference on Friday, Gurjar had alleged that Uttar Pradesh has the "most corrupt government ever", and the officers were misleading Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and looting the exchequer.

Gurjar attended the press conference in a torn kurta claiming that "the police had torn my clothes".

He alleged that the chief secretary was controlling "Maharaj Ji", a sobriquet for CM Adityanath who is also a seer, through the occult.

"The chief secretary is the most corrupt officer in the world. The officers have looted land in Ayodhya," Gurjar had said.

Samajwadi Party president and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav latched on to Gurjar's statements to attack the Adityanath government.

