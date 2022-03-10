Imphal (Manipur) [India], March 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party is inching towards the majority mark with the incumbent party leading on 20 Assembly seats, the Election Commission data showed on Thursday afternoon.

As per the ECI data at 2 pm, the BJP is leading on 20 seats and trailing on one seat. Congress is leading on three seats, Janata Dal (United) is leading on two seats and trailing on three seats.

Further, parties namely Naga Peoples Front and National People's Party are leading on five seats each.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh is leading in Heingang assembly seat by 18,271 votes.

The BJP candidate Usham Deben Singh defeated Congress rival Md Fajur Rahman by a slender margin of 50 votes in the Wabgai constituency.

The JD(U) is leading on three seats.

Notably, JD(U) won a seat in Manipur after 22 years with candidate Ngursanglur Sanate by defeating BJP's Chalton Lien Amo in Tipaimukh seat.

The BJP's Thokchom Satyabrata has won from the Yaiskul seat.

The election results for 60 Assembly seats in Manipur will be declared today. Exit polls had predicted BJP to have an edge over rivals in Manipur.

As counting is underway, proper security measures have been taken including the imposition of Section 144 CrPC around the counting centres to ensure that peace and tranquillity are not disturbed and counting of votes is conducted smoothly, the Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur informed.

In 2017, the BJP had formed the government in Manipur with the support of the National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front (NPF) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) but this time, it decided to go solo and is contesting on all the 60 seats.

On the other hand, Congress had formed an alliance of six political parties and named it Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA). The coalition partners in MPSA include Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Janata Dal (Secular). (ANI)

