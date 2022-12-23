Bhubaneswar, Dec 23 (PTI) BJP president JP Nadda will visit Odisha on December 28 as part of his 'Lok Sabha Pravas' campaign, a party functionary said here on Friday.

Odisha BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar said Nadda, during his visit, will interact with local leaders and address public meetings in Kandhamal and Puri Lok Sabha constituencies.

Also Read | Karnataka: Property Taken Back From Children for Not Taking Care of Parents in Yadgir.

The BJP president's visit to Puri Lok Sabha seat is considered to be politically significant as Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will address his BJD party leaders and workers at the pilgrim town on December 26.

The BJD will hold its silver jubilee foundation day function in Puri, and Patnaik is likely to set the ball rolling for the party's campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha and state Assembly polls.

Also Read | Delhi Traffic Update: Advisory Issued As Bharat Jodo Yatra Set To Enter National Capital; Heavy Traffic Likely on Badarpur-Red Fort Routes.

Earlier, Nadda had visited Odisha in September this year and addressed a public meeting in Bhubaneswar.

The December 28 visit will be Nadda's first trip to the state after the BJP retained its Dhamnagar assembly seat in a by-poll.

The saffron party, however, failed to wrest the Padampur assembly seat from the ruling BJD in a recent by-election.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)